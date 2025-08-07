Brooke Hogan offers to pay for autopsy for father Hulk

Brooke Hogan has questions about the death of her father Hulk, and is willing to finance an autopsy to get to the bottom of them.

Hogan had said Tuesday that she had concerns about her father’s death and questioned why no autopsy had been performed. In an on-air appearance with Bubba the Love Sponge on Tuesday, Hogan pointed out there was no history of cancer within her family, and wondered why his leukemia was not spotted sooner at any point during his previous surgeries.

“I do think it’s weird that no autopsy was performed, because yes, you can have a heart attack but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question,” Brooke said, via Anna Lazarus Caplan of People. “Because he was up and doing breathing exercises and stuff. That means that the surgery on his heart was a success and it was working.”

Brooke Hogan doubled down on Thursday, approving of Hogan’s wife’s decision to wait on a cremation and offering to pay for an autopsy to be conducted.

“With all of the speculation and uncertainty oh my dad’s death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that’s what it takes to get it done,” Hogan wrote. “My dad’s dignity and legacy deserve it.”

Hulk Hogan died of a heart attack on July 24. Medical records also indicated that Hogan had been diagnosed with a form of leukemia, which was not publicly revealed prior to his death.

Hulk and Brooke Hogan had a strained relationship prior to Hulk’s death. She was not in attendance for Hulk’s funeral, though she outlined her reasons for that publicly.