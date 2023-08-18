Cash Wheeler jailed on aggravated assault with a firearm charge

AEW wrestler Cash Wheeler was booked into jail in Orange County, Fla. after surrendering himself on Thursday night over an alleged road rage incident.

A person called police on July 27 and told them that he had been driving on I-4 in Florida when another driver came and passed him on the right shoulder. The other driver allegedly pointed a handgun and gave a strong stare at the alleged victim. The alleged victim took a photo of the other car’s license plate number and called the police to report the incident.

The alleged victim later participated in a photo lineup for police and correctly identified the photo of the suspect, which was tied to the license plate ID.

You can read the full details of the allegations:

The Orange County Clerk has posted the sworn affidavit from the incident involving Daniel Wheeler (Cash Wheeler), which echoes the road rage reference from the hearing earlier Friday. pic.twitter.com/G76rbAbyzr — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) August 18, 2023

Based on the alleged victim’s report, a warrant was issued for Wheeler’s arrest. Wheeler, whose real first name is Daniel, turned himself in to the Orlando Police Department on Thursday. He was booked into Orange Coutny, Fla. and had a court hearing on Friday.

Wheeler, who is one half of the AEW World Tag Team Champions duo FTR with Dax Harwood, is scheduled to participate in the co-main event at AEW: All In London at Wembley Stadium on August 27. There were some questions about whether or not his travel would be restricted based on the incident. But it does not look like that will be the case.