Former NBA Slam Dunk champion gets arrested again

The legal troubles continue for one retired former Dunk Contest champion.

Ex-NBA swingman Desmond Mason is behind bars this week after being arrested on May 7 in Oklahoma City, Okla. on a charge of felony theft of property (stemming from a warrant in Texas). News9.com in Oklahoma City reports that a couple claims they commissioned Mason in March 2025 to frame a piece of sports memorabilia but that Mason then ceased communication with them for several months, ultimately failing to deliver the final product.

The memorabilia piece along with the associated authentication documents are reportedly valued at around $40,000. Meanwhile, a warrant was issued for Mason’s arrest in February, and he was taken into custody months later in Bricktown, Okla. before being transported to Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC).

News9.com’s report adds that Mason was not immediately booked into jail due to a medical issue but is now being held on “flight to avoid,” which is usually used to describe someone attempting to flee across state or international lines in order to avoid prosecution. You can read their full report on the situation here.

Mason, now 48 years old, played in the NBA from 2000-09 and won the Slam Dunk Contest in 2001. Averaging 12.1 points and 4.5 rebounds per game over his professional career, Mason played for the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2008-09 and also played his college ball at nearby Oklahoma State from 1996-2000.

In more recent years, Mason has been no stranger to getting into trouble with the law. Roughly a year-and-a-half ago, Mason was arrested for contempt of court stemming from a divorce case he was going through at the time.