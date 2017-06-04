Report: Carmelo Anthony angry over Chris Rock hitting on wife La La

Carmelo and La La Anthony are technically still married, and the New York Knicks star apparently doesn’t want anyone hitting on La La while she is still his wife. That goes for you, too, Chris Rock.

During a recent appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show” to promote his new tour, Rock was asked about his relationship with Carmelo and La La. He said he was “friendly” but not friends with the couple, and he then made a public pass at La La.

“If La La is interested in going short next time…” Rock said. “La La is bad, woo! Hey, they’re married; you’re not supposed to mess with other team’s players. But she’s hot though! She looked great the other night. La La will you? La La let’s go to ‘La La Land!”

Rock seemed like he was joking, but the Daily Mail is reporting that his comments angered Carmelo. One source close to Anthony claimed the NBA star was “really upset” by the remarks and texted several of his friends asking if they saw Rock “on TV trying to scoop up my wife.” Carmelo also supposedly called notorious Knicks fan Spike Lee to have him deliver a message to Rock to back off.

La La, on the other hand, was supposedly flattered by Rock’s compliments. Here’s more:

But La La was flattered by Chris’s flirting. The actress told friends she was very tempted to post the clip on her Instagram with three heart emojis as a caption. ‘She felt like Carmelo needs to realize that just because he didn’t respect his marriage vows doesn’t mean someone else doesn’t want her. The only reason she didn’t post the clip is because she knew it would fuel more headlines about their split,’ the source revealed. Two of La La’s closest friends are encouraging her take Chris up on his offer. DailyMail.com is told best friends Kim Kardashian and Ciara have both been pushing their friend to quietly go out with Chris.

Carmelo and La La appear to be headed for a divorce after some pretty disturbing cheating rumors surfaced, but there have also been reports that Carmelo is trying to save the marriage. The couple has a 10-year-old son together and is said to be committed to keeping things amicable for the sake of the boy.