Everyone said the same thing about Fernando Mendoza’s Heisman speech

Fans could not help but imagine an alternative career path for Fernando Mendoza as he gave his Heisman Trophy acceptance speech on Saturday night.

The Indiana quarterback became the first Hoosier in history to win the Heisman Trophy, and the 78th player in college football history. Some fans felt the speech he gave deserved its own award, with Mendoza sounding articulate as he stood atop the podium at Lincoln Center in Manhattan, N.Y.

You can watch Mendoza’s full speech below:

Fernando Mendoza's speech after winning the Heisman 👏 pic.twitter.com/l2xvqJzKju — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2025

Mendoza delivered his speech as if he were a veteran public speaker, doing so while maintaining a winning smile. Many felt like Mendoza could have a future in politics once he leaves his football career behind.

Hard not to like, if the NFL does not work out he could certainly run for office. — Ryan Scarborough (@DumbEinstein) December 14, 2025

I love this guy's spirit and energy! It's infectious! Also, I believe that he has a future on television or as a motivational speaker. — Marcus D. Allen (@MarcusDAllen81) December 14, 2025

This guys gonna run for president one day — brody (@brodydotai) December 14, 2025

Tremendous speech. Guy has a future in politics if football doesn't work out.pic.twitter.com/RRlKIOZjmj — Undaunted (@NvictusManeo) December 14, 2025

Mendoza, who is of Cuban descent, even appealed to the Latino community when he spoke to his grandparents in perfect Spanish midway through his speech. That’s sure to increase his broad appeal

Fernando Mendoza spoke in Spanish for his grandparents in his Heisman winning speech ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UHaqSO92mu — ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2025

The 22-year-old ended his speech with a powerful message to the kids watching from home.

Mendoza had an outstanding 2025 campaign in his first season at Indiana. He threw for 2,980 yards with 33 touchdowns and 6 interceptions, leading the Hoosiers to a 13-0 record and a Big Ten Championship.

With Mendoza likely headed for the NFL at season’s end, Jameis Winston may finally have a worthy adversary in the