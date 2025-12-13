Jon Gruden’s chances of landing the Michigan job have been revealed

Whether Jon Gruden wants the Michigan job or not, he does not appear to be in line for it.

Gruden is not likely to be considered for the job, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports. It is unclear if Gruden will coach at any level until his ongoing litigation against the NFL is concluded.

Gruden is linked to virtually every major coaching job that opens up. He has suggested in the past he would be interested in a college vacancy if one came his way, and he grew up in northwest Ohio, suggesting he has at least some familiarity with the region.

Realistically, Gruden might also prefer an NFL job, though it is not clear if one of those will come his way either.

The Wolverines will be hiring a new head coach after firing Sherrone Moore on Wednesday. The headlines about Moore that have since emerged have caused a lot of embarrassment for the university, and the program has dealt with a number of scandals dating back to Jim Harbaugh’s tenure as head coach. The school might prefer to target someone without a history of controversy, and the reasons for Gruden’s dismissal from the Las Vegas Raiders may negatively impact him here more than they would in relation to other jobs.

Instead of Gruden, Michigan has been consistently linked with some other top college coaches.