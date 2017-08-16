Ad Unit
Dikembe Mutombo: Joel Embiid is ‘like my son’

August 16, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Dikembe Mutombo

The kinship of Philadelphia 76ers big men runs rather deep.

Retired NBA great Dikembe Mutombo told Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated on Wednesday that he sees star Sixers center Joel Embiid like a son and prays daily for the 23-year-old and his healing.

Mutombo presumably sees a lot of himself in Embiid — both of them were born and raised in Africa before going on to attend college in America and eventually being selected near the top of their respective NBA draft classes.

The eight-time All-Star still keeps an active profile in issues of NBA interest, and hopefully his next step is to teach Embiid how to finger-wag properly.

