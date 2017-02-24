JaVale McGee and Shaq get into epic Twitter beef

JaVale McGee was once again ridiculed by Shaquille O’Neal and his “Inside the NBA” colleagues on Thursday night, and the veteran center has had enough.

McGee, who has found himself a nice job as a role player with the Golden State Warriors, has been the biggest star of Shaq’s TNT segment “Shaqtin’ a Fool” over the years. With McGee playing fairly well on a quality team this season, Shaq recently said he was going to lay off for a bit.

Then this happened:

In the past, McGee has owned his screw-ups and was a good sport about being mocked by Shaq. But this time, McGee came out swinging on Twitter.

@SHAQ get my 's out of your mouth! And EAD! #thatisall — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Aight y'all I'm done responding… I think — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Last thing: think about this…. h3 woke up and I was the 1st thing on his mind when he made that video…THAT AINT WIERD TO YALL? — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Maybe he's in love with me…. maybe I should be flattered? IDK GUYS!! pic.twitter.com/Buqyqc2PBb — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

Of course, Shaq didn’t back down. A full-on Twitter brawl eventually broke out.

@JaValeMcGee34 don't be acting like u a g I'll smack the s**t out yo bum ass u da one that be looking stupid with your dumb ass #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Oh we threatening people now? Kick rocks you old bastard… you ain't gone do sh** !!! And that's on my mama… stick to cooning! https://t.co/ZFuGREc1WJ — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

@JaValeMcGee34 now since you on a good team u wanna act like you a player now stop it u will only be remembered for shaqtin a fool #bumass — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

Forget being on a good team… Ima grown man… you've had these 's in yo mouth for 5-6 years now… u thought I was just gone stay silent? https://t.co/3gTpTgVgmU — Javale McGee (@JaValeMcGee34) February 24, 2017

America meet Javale "BUM" McGee pic.twitter.com/ENw4VLE5I7 — SHAQ (@SHAQ) February 24, 2017

And that was that … for now at least.

McGee has become well-known over the years for making hilarious blunders like this, and Shaq makes sure they don’t go unnoticed. You can’t blame JaVale for standing up for himself, but it’s probably going to be twice as bad now on “Inside the NBA” if he messes up in the future.