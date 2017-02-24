Ad Unit
Friday, February 24, 2017

JaVale McGee and Shaq get into epic Twitter beef

February 24, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

JaVale McGee was once again ridiculed by Shaquille O’Neal and his “Inside the NBA” colleagues on Thursday night, and the veteran center has had enough.

McGee, who has found himself a nice job as a role player with the Golden State Warriors, has been the biggest star of Shaq’s TNT segment “Shaqtin’ a Fool” over the years. With McGee playing fairly well on a quality team this season, Shaq recently said he was going to lay off for a bit.

Then this happened:

In the past, McGee has owned his screw-ups and was a good sport about being mocked by Shaq. But this time, McGee came out swinging on Twitter.

Of course, Shaq didn’t back down. A full-on Twitter brawl eventually broke out.

And that was that … for now at least.

McGee has become well-known over the years for making hilarious blunders like this, and Shaq makes sure they don’t go unnoticed. You can’t blame JaVale for standing up for himself, but it’s probably going to be twice as bad now on “Inside the NBA” if he messes up in the future.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus