Walt Frazier takes a ruthless shot at Bam Adebayo during game

Walt Frazier apparently keeps up with current celebrity gossip.

The New York Knicks faced off on Sunday against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y. During the first quarter, Heat big man Bam Adebayo airballed a three-point attempt from the top of the arc.

In response to the bad miss, Frazier, who was in his usual post as color commentator for the MSG Network, took a ruthless shot at Adebayo on the air.

“Maybe his girlfriend can help him with his shooting,” Frazier quipped. Here is the video.

Frazier was referring to Adebayo’s relationship with four-time WNBA MVP A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces. Adebayo, 28, and Wilson, 29, have been together since 2024, and Adebayo was even there to support Wilson when the Aces won the WNBA championship earlier this year.

Indeed, Wilson can hold her own from the beyond the arc as a 36.5 percent career three-point shooter who shot a remarkable 42.4 percent this past season. Adebayo, meanwhile, is just a 31.0 percent career three-point shooter who is hitting 33.0 percent this season (though Adebayo has been shooting threes with a lot more volume and confidence over the last couple of seasons).

As for the 80-year-old Knicks icon Frazier, he has scaled back on some of his commentating duties in recent years. But Frazier certainly still makes the most of the time that he does spend in the booth these days.