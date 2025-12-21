Bruce Brown accuses Kevin Durant of disrespecting him

There was no love lost between two former Brooklyn Nets teammates over the weekend.

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets faced off on Saturday against Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets. In the third quarter at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., Brown hit a floater to cut the Houston lead to seven points.

Immediately after making the shot, Brown went up to Durant and started talking trash in his face. Durant then returned fire at Brown, causing teammates and referees to get between the two as the situation gradually escalated.

Kevin Durant and Bruce Brown exchange words pic.twitter.com/4tkgQ6ytgj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 20, 2025

After the game, which the Rockets went on to win 115-101, Brown accused Durant of disrespecting him.

“As a man, there are certain things you don’t say to another man,” Brown said in his postgame press conference.

Bruce Brown on KD:



“As a man, there are certain things you don’t say to another man.”



pic.twitter.com/6glCYBCqjM — SleeperHoops (@Sleeper_Hoops) December 21, 2025

Durant then responded to that remark from Brown during his own media session. The former NBA MVP said that he said “no respect” and “no love” for Brown and added that, “Some people can talk and play. Some people can’t.”

Here’s Kevin Durant’s response to Bruce Brown’s claim KD crossed the line tonight: pic.twitter.com/nVbttSmLyn — Vinny Benedetto (@VBenedetto) December 21, 2025

For context, Durant and Brown were teammates on the Nets for two seasons from 2020-22. But the two players had a complicated relationship as Durant once even openly called out Brown over some public remarks Brown made. There were also rumors that Durant supposedly did not want Brown back in Brooklyn.