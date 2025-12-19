Sean McVay was ticked off by stunt Puka Nacua tried to pull at Rams’ facility

Some of Puka Nacua’s recent off-field shenanigans did not sit well with Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay.

Nacua and the Rams have their biggest game of the season Thursday against the Seattle Seahawks in a matchup that could determine who gets the top seed in the NFC. While Nacua and the team were preparing for the clash, Puka also made arrangements to help out two of the biggest Twitch live streamers, Adin Ross and N3on.

During a live stream on Tuesday, Ross and N3on went to the Rams’ training facility in Woodland Hills with the intention of streaming inside the venue. Nacua was supposed to serve as their ticket to getting in.

However, the two streamers were denied entry, leading Nacua to apologize. The Rams wide receiver explained that McVay was not on board with giving the streamers access to the team’s private areas. Nacua promised Ross and N3on that he’d join them on a weekend trip instead.

“I thought my team communicated,” Nacua said on the phone, via Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire. “I guess there was no communication. Especially when Coach found out, he didn’t f— with that. Just because of the short week. Let me handle business on Thursday then we should be good. Quick turnaround. We can do a whole day, we can go from LA to Vegas for the weekend.”

Nacua has arguably been one of the best wide receivers in the NFL this season, doing so while being the top option on the team tied for the NFC lead entering Week 16. But he’s also garnered some negative headlines of late.

It’s not the first time that a live stream has gotten Nacua in trouble. He recently got into an argument with a few Rams players for going live while inside the Rams’ locker room, which goes against team rules. Nacua also made negative headlines for his antisemitic gesture while appearing on Ross’ stream earlier this week.

There’s no surprise why McVay was upset about Nacua’s most recent stunt.