Jimmy Butler on trade rumors: ‘I don’t care’

Jimmy Butler continues to hear his name come up in trade rumors as the Feb. 23 deadline approaches, and the Chicago Bulls have yet to deny that they are interested in moving their best player. How does that make him feel?

When asked on Monday if he is bothered by the Bulls not declaring him off-limits, Butler was very frank.

“I don’t care,” he said, via K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune. “I just want to hoop. … Nothing surprises me nowadays. Anything is possible. It’s a business at the end of the day. I love it here. They know that. The city knows that.”

Butler, who missed Chicago’s 112-107 win over the Sacramento Kings because of a bruised heal, maintains that he does not concern himself with roster decisions — even ones involving himself.

“That’s not my job, man. That’s up to them,” he said. “My job is to get better every day, go out there and try to win games. I don’t tell them what to do.

“Like I said before, I don’t move guys. That’s not me. So whatever they decide to do as an organization … we’re all living with that and we’re all riding with that. We all still have to go out there and try to win no matter the situation we’re put in or the people they put here. I’ll stay in my lane, play basketball.”

You have to wonder how disappointed Butler would be if the Bulls moved him, especially considering the recent report we heard about his concerns with the team’s front office. Chicago has been wildly inconsistent this season and is a borderline playoff team. While Butler seems to enjoy playing with Dwyane Wade, he is clearly frustrated with the rest of his teammates.