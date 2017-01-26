John Wall prefers being voted into ASG by coaches rather than by fans

John Wall couldn’t care less about the relatively few All-Star votes he got from the general public this year.

Wall, who was announced on Thursday to have been selected to his fourth career All-Star team via the coaches’ vote, said that he prefers getting in that way to getting in through the fan vote.

“If you get put in by the coaches, I feel like it’s more respect,” the Washington Wizards point guard said, per Candace Buckner of the Washington Post. “They understand & that means you’re in their game plan every night.”

The 26-year-old Wall, who has led the Wizards to the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with averages of 23.1 points (a career-high), 4.6 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game, finished seventh in the fan vote, fourth in the player vote, and fifth in the media vote among East backcourt players.

It’s not the first time Wall has taken a dig at his lack of national recognition. But as perhaps the best all-around point guard in the East, he can rest easy knowing that the NBA coaching community appears to feel the same way.