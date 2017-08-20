Ad Unit
Sunday, August 20, 2017

Reporter who broke Paul George-Lakers tampering story tweets insult at Magic Johnson

August 20, 2017
by Darryn Albert

Magic Johnson

As if the Los Angeles Lakers being accused of tampering with Paul George wasn’t strange enough, now the story has taken a rather bizarre turn.

Veteran NBA writer Peter Vecsey, who was the first one to break the news that the Indiana Pacers were filing tampering charges against the Lakers, tweeted an insult at Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson on Sunday in response to a six-year old tweet that Johnson had sent about him.

To be fair, Vecsey sent the tweet well after breaking the story, presumably after it was brought to his attention by another Twitter user. But it’s still a pretty bad look for a journalist, especially in the interest of seeming unbiased. Vecsey’s hostility towards Johnson also appears to date back several years.

In any case, the NBA has officially confirmed that the Lakers are being investigated on the tampering charge (full details here), so there is definitely something to this story, Vecsey-Johnson feuds notwithstanding.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus