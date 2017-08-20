Reporter who broke Paul George-Lakers tampering story tweets insult at Magic Johnson

As if the Los Angeles Lakers being accused of tampering with Paul George wasn’t strange enough, now the story has taken a rather bizarre turn.

Veteran NBA writer Peter Vecsey, who was the first one to break the news that the Indiana Pacers were filing tampering charges against the Lakers, tweeted an insult at Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson on Sunday in response to a six-year old tweet that Johnson had sent about him.

Is Peter Vecsey still on TV? That's right, no, because he wasn't very good. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 17, 2011

Clearly, words from someone dumber than a stump!!! — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) August 20, 2017

To be fair, Vecsey sent the tweet well after breaking the story, presumably after it was brought to his attention by another Twitter user. But it’s still a pretty bad look for a journalist, especially in the interest of seeming unbiased. Vecsey’s hostility towards Johnson also appears to date back several years.

@CheyosWorld @MagicJohnson Sheer senselessness spewed by a serial BS artist… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) April 25, 2016

@CheyosWorld He left before being asked to leave, as I recall. Magic's coaching was almost as bad as his talk show… — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) January 26, 2016

Magic has completely lost it! Actually thinks it's important during playoff HF 2 whine about Paul & Durant having more commercials than Bron — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) May 5, 2013

@ifishmv @MagicJohnson I thoroughly enjoyed the evening despite Magic's appearance. — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) November 16, 2012

I'm convinced Magic begs, borrows or steals his opinions and insights from Barkley — Peter Vecsey (@PeterVecsey1) June 20, 2012

In any case, the NBA has officially confirmed that the Lakers are being investigated on the tampering charge (full details here), so there is definitely something to this story, Vecsey-Johnson feuds notwithstanding.