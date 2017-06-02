Ad Unit
Friday, June 2, 2017

Russell Westbrook spent Game 1 watching Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Sister Act 2’

June 2, 2017
by Larry Brown

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s team got eliminated from the NBA playoffs after the first round, and that man could not care less about the NBA Finals.

As evidence, Westbrook shared some clips on his Snapchat account Thursday night that showed him watching and singing along to “Sister Act 2” starring Whoopi Goldberg during Game 1.

Westbrook already lost, so what does he care what happens with the other teams involved? Like he really wants to watch his buddy who deserted him win a ring. Come on.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus