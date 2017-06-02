Russell Westbrook spent Game 1 watching Whoopi Goldberg in ‘Sister Act 2’

Russell Westbrook’s team got eliminated from the NBA playoffs after the first round, and that man could not care less about the NBA Finals.

As evidence, Westbrook shared some clips on his Snapchat account Thursday night that showed him watching and singing along to “Sister Act 2” starring Whoopi Goldberg during Game 1.

According to his Snapchat… THIS is what Russell Westbrook was watching during the NBA Finals… pic.twitter.com/S2gWlkImZO — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) June 2, 2017

Westbrook already lost, so what does he care what happens with the other teams involved? Like he really wants to watch his buddy who deserted him win a ring. Come on.