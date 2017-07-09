Trey Burke takes shot at Jazz, says ‘no one wants to play there’

Former Jazz player Trey Burke took full advantage of the opportunity to take a little shot at the Jazz organization via social media.

Burke spent his first three seasons in the NBA with the Jazz after being selected No. 9 overall in the 2013 NBA Draft. After starting the majority of his games his first two seasons, Burke was moved to a reserve role and did not make a single start his final year in Utah. He was traded to the Wizards last summer.

On Sunday, Burke responded to tweet that mentioned his name and referenced his time with Utah by saying “no one wants to play there.”

Lol no I'm just afraid no one wants to play there my guy — Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) July 9, 2017

Burke did not stop there. He responded to a Twitter user who took a shot at him by declaring his previous statement as a fact.

lol what I said was a fact .. get over it — Trey Burke (@TreyBurke) July 9, 2017

We saw how Jazz fans reacted after finding out Gordon Hayward was heading to the Celtics and there was definitely some anger on display. It’s safe to say, Burke is also not very well liked around the state of Utah right now, not that he cares one bit.