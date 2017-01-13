Dana White’s offer to Floyd Mayweather is a joke

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor have been talking about fighting each other for around a year, but Dana White sure isn’t coming close to making such a fight happen.

Earlier this week, Mayweather shared his terms for a potential fight with McGregor, saying he would only fight for $100 million plus pay-per-view.

White, who has McGregor under contract at the UFC, says any fight would have to go through his organization. During an interview on “The Herd” on FOX Sports Radio Friday, White made his offer for the bout.

“Tell you what, Floyd, here’s a real offer. And I’m the guy. I’m the guy that can actually make the offer, and I’m actually making a real offer. We’ll pay you (Floyd) $25 million. We’ll pay Conor (McGregor) $25 million. And then we’ll talk about Pay-Per-View at a certain number. There’s a real offer.”

.@danawhite makes a REAL OFFER to @FloydMayweather to fight Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA). RT if you want to see the fight happen pic.twitter.com/rwm7hV9pd0 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 13, 2017

Seriously, Dana, that’s the best you can do? That’s a joke.

Mayweather made $200 million for a six-fight contract with Showtime, which did not include the pay-per-view money. He also reportedly made over $200 million alone for his fight with Manny Pacquiao. Why would he take so much less? Mayweather is a business man, and that offer doesn’t make any business sense for him.