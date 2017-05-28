Brandon Jacobs vows to expose Jim Harbaugh, get him fired

The public feud between retired NFL running back Brandon Jacobs and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh took some nasty twists and turns this week.

While appearing on the “Tiki and Tierney Show” on CBS Sports Network this past Thursday, Jacobs ripped his former coach, essentially saying he knew nothing about football.

“I enjoyed my time [with the San Francisco 49ers], but we didn’t see eye to eye,” Jacobs told the hosts. “I knew more about football than they led on. Going somewhere where they didn’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd. They were just running routes in the defense, getting people killed. Size and strength is what they had, and that’s why they won. Let’s be real.

“They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim was throwing slants into cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”

In response to Jacobs, Harbaugh directly tweeted the two-time Super Bowl champion and provided a biblical quote about not hanging onto anger and bitterness.

Biblical advice for @gatorboyrb Let all bitterness & wrath & anger & clamor & slander be put away from you, along with all malice. — Coach Harbaugh (@CoachJim4UM) May 27, 2017

Jacobs wasn’t interested in getting philosophical, however. And mere hours after Harbaugh’s tweet, Jacobs was back at it again and took things to an entirely new level.

@CoachJim4UM Draw up cover 6 and post it lol. — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) May 27, 2017

@CoachJim4UM Don't ask any of your assistant coaches either. — Brandon Jacobs (@gatorboyrb) May 27, 2017

Jacobs continued by saying, “love the support, but stop the Super Bowl talk. I will expose him, Michigan will fire him when I am done.” That tweet has subsequently been deleted.

For now, Harbaugh has not engaged further, but given what we’ve already seen, it’s only a matter of time before he does.

This strange feud appears to be a long way from over.