Les Miles says he would coach outside the Power 5

Les Miles is still unemployed into January, but it’s not because he isn’t open to whatever job offers may come his way.

The former LSU coach said Friday that he has every intention of coaching again, and is willing to expand his options beyond a school from one of the Power 5 conferences if the right offer comes his way.

“There are a number of great jobs out there and I’m not limiting myself [to Power 5 programs],” Miles said, via David Ching of ESPN. “But I do want the opportunity to build, I want to stay there some time and I want to win championships. That’s pretty simple.”

Miles has been linked to all sorts of jobs since the season ended, and he even said he’s interviewed for one within the last 48 hours.

“Here’s the interesting thing: The experience that you’ve had in 17 years of head coaching experience, you can’t put in a two-hour interview and it’s impossible to try,” Miles said. “So what you do, is you do the best you can to display these great number of experiences that you’ve had, and then you want to see how they respond. It’s important that it’s a great fit. And if they don’t want an experienced coach and a guy that’s been through really a number of situations, I understand. I really do, and I’m for them.”

Reports indicate that Miles most recently met with Minnesota, but that job appears to be going to someone else. It’s getting rather late in the process, and Miles may have to sit out a year and wait for his ideal situation to come around.