Report: Michigan could target prominent NFL OC as head coach

Another name has emerged as a possible candidate for the Michigan Wolverines’ head coaching job.

Michigan has begun vetting Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken and hopes to speak with him about their head coach job, according to John Brice and Doug Samuels of FootballScoop. Monken works alongside John Harbaugh, the brother of former Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh.

Monken’s appeal to Michigan is clear. He is familiar with the Midwest, has ample experience at both the college and pro levels, and has even been a college head coach before at Southern Miss. He has won plaudits for his work with the Ravens, although there has been speculation that his relationship with Lamar Jackson is strained.

Monken was also offensive coordinator for Georgia when the team won back-to-back championships in 2021 and 2022. His cousin, Jeff Monken, is head coach at Army.

Michigan appears to be casting a fairly wide net in its expedited coaching search. Another leading candidate for the position emerged earlier in the week, though Monken also appears to be getting serious consideration.

The Wolverines are searching for a replacement for Sherrone Moore, who was fired on Dec. 10 for allegedly engaging in an affair with his administrative assistant.