Report: Tony Romo has Texans, Cardinals, Broncos, Chiefs on wishlist

Tony Romo is reportedly prepared to be dealt, and and he wants to be on a contending team.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Cowboys will shop Romo once he meets with owner Jerry Jones. Romo lists the Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos, and Kansas City Chiefs as contending teams he would most like to move to.

Romo’s market is expected to be robust, with the Buffalo Bills also interested, though Romo is more skeptical of them.

There are doubts that the Cowboys will simply release Romo, as the belief is that there should be enough interest that a team will give something up, possibly a second-round pick.

All four of Romo’s possible destinations could have quarterback questions. The Texans do right now, Arizona will if Carson Palmer retires, Kansas City remains set on Alex Smith, and Denver is supposedly only interested via free agency. Basically, it’s all up in the air, and it might be some time before we get clarity.