AJ Brown reportedly has 4-team ‘wish list’

It remains unclear whether or not AJ Brown will be traded, but the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver reportedly has four teams he would be eager to go to if he is.

Brown is interested in playing for the Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, or New England Patriots, according to Albert Breer of The MMQB. Several of those teams, however, may not be interested or capable of bringing Brown in.

The Bills swung a trade for DJ Moore, which addresses their wide receiver situation. The Chiefs gave big money to running back Kenneth Walker III, while the Chargers are more focused on improving their offensive line. That leaves the Patriots as perhaps the only realistic suitor for Brown.

At this stage, it is unclear if Brown will even be traded. The Eagles are thought to have a very high asking price for him, and if the wide receiver is unwilling to try and force the issue, it is possible no team will meet it.

The Patriots did agree to a deal with Romeo Doubs on Tuesday, but that does not necessarily take them out of the running for a player like Brown. We already know that Brown would seemingly be very interested in going there.

Brown barely crossed the 1,000-yard plateau in the Eagles’ inconsistent offense last season, but had back-to-back 1,400-yard seasons in 2022 and 2023. He is still seen as a No. 1 wide receiver, including by the Eagles, who are pricing him accordingly.