Travis Kelce gave up more money to stay with Chiefs

Jan 29, 2020; Miami, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce speaks during a press conference for Super Bowl LIV at JW Marriott Turnberry. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Travis Kelce had the opportunity to play for another team once he decided to return for another season, but it does not appear to be an option he strongly considered.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that Kelce had the opportunity to become one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL had he been willing to consider teams other than the Chiefs. That, however, was never seriously considered.

“He was expected to get significant, significant interest, likely a deal that would have put him at the top of the tight end market based on the way he played last year,” Rapoport said. “That’s not really what Travis Kelce is about. He is going to turn down more money to stay in Kansas City.”

Reports suggested that Kelce’s new deal with Kansas City has a base value of $12 million, but could be worth up to $15 million. 49ers tight end George Kittle is making just over $19 million per year, so Kelce does appear to be leaving a few million on the table.

On the other hand, Kelce has never played for an organization other than the Chiefs and does not appear to want to. He still sees them as his best shot at another championship. He also could have made more money in media, but he appears eager to play at least one more year.

