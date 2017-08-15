Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte asks for prayers for WWE legend

Ric Flair underwent surgery this week after he was taken to the hospital with a heart-related issue, and the WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter is asking fans to continue praying for her father.

Charlotte Flair, a WWE superstar and four-time champion, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday thanking fans for their support and calling her dad a fighter.

Hi guys, On behalf of my family and I, we want to THANK everyone for the prayers, texts, calls and support. Our Dad is a FIGHTER and your continued thoughts and prayers MEAN THE WORLD to us. We will update everyone when we have more information. A post shared by Charlotte Flair (@charlottewwe) on Aug 15, 2017 at 4:58am PDT

While Charlotte did not get into specifics, there were reports on Monday that Flair had been placed into a medically-induced coma in preparation for surgery. The CEO of the talent agency that represents Flair said the surgery was a success and was not related to any heart issue.

Ric had surgery today (notrelated)am happy 2report it was a success.Still a long road ahead so plz keep 4Ric Charlotte Megan David&Wendy — MelindaMorrisZanoni (@LegacyTalentCEO) August 14, 2017

Flair, 68, has seemed like his usual self when making public appearances in the past year. He had a lot of fun with the last presidential election and shared some hilarious posts on social media about it. More recently, the Nature Boy has been campaigning for his friend and fellow WWE legend Kane, who is running for mayor of Knoxville County in Tennessee.