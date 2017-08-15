Ad Unit
Ric Flair’s daughter Charlotte asks for prayers for WWE legend

August 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Ric Flair

Ric Flair underwent surgery this week after he was taken to the hospital with a heart-related issue, and the WWE Hall of Famer’s daughter is asking fans to continue praying for her father.

Charlotte Flair, a WWE superstar and four-time champion, shared an Instagram post on Tuesday thanking fans for their support and calling her dad a fighter.

While Charlotte did not get into specifics, there were reports on Monday that Flair had been placed into a medically-induced coma in preparation for surgery. The CEO of the talent agency that represents Flair said the surgery was a success and was not related to any heart issue.

Flair, 68, has seemed like his usual self when making public appearances in the past year. He had a lot of fun with the last presidential election and shared some hilarious posts on social media about it. More recently, the Nature Boy has been campaigning for his friend and fellow WWE legend Kane, who is running for mayor of Knoxville County in Tennessee.

