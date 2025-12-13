Jim Harbaugh issues a 3-word reaction to the Sherrone Moore situation

Jim Harbaugh is reacting to the troubling saga this week involving his former assistant.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach Harbaugh was asked about the situation involving fired ex-Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. In response, Harbaugh gave a three-word reaction.

“Still processing that,” said Harbaugh.

“[I] heard that, Chad Jessup told me, one of our equipment guys, when we were coming off the field on Thursday,” Harbaugh added. “So, still processing that. Like a lot of people, I’m sure.”

Harbaugh was Moore’s predecessor as the head coach at Michigan from 2015-23, a span that culminated with the Wolverines winning the national title in 2023. Moore first began as a tight ends coach under Harbaugh in 2018 before later being promoted to co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Eventually, Moore became the full-time offensive coordinator for Michigan and even served as acting head coach when Harbaugh was suspended over the university’s infamous sign-stealing scandal. When Harbaugh left to take the Chargers job in 2024, Moore became the permanent head football coach for the Wolverines.

But Moore was stunningly fired by Michigan earlier this week after an internal investigation uncovered “credible evidence” suggesting that Moore had engaged in a supposedly inappropriate relationship with a team staffer. Moore was then arrested hours after his firing and has since been arraigned on multiple charges for allegedly stalking and threatening the staffer following their breakup (read the full details here).