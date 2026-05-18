Aaron Judge tells the truth about losing to the Mets

The New York Yankees were so close to winning their first Subway Series against the New York Mets since 2018, but their attempt to complete that mission was foiled again on Sunday.

The Yankees had a three-run lead entering the ninth inning of their series finale versus the Mets at Citi Field in Queens, N.Y., but that advantage evaporated when closer David Bednar allowed a game-tying two-out home run to outfielder Tyrone Taylor .

The Mets completed their thrilling comeback when rookie outfielder Carson Benge walked it off with a game-winning grounder.

Superstar slugger Aaron Judge rued another Yankees misfortune against the Mets.

“There were a couple of close games, but it’s about finishing the job,” Judge said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“There were a couple of games here where we’ve got to close it out. The boys are playing hard, though. The guys are playing tough and making the plays they need to, but we’re just coming up a little bit short.”

The Yankees took the series opener, 5-2, on Friday before the Mets won the second game, 6-3, on Saturday.

Interestingly enough, Sunday’s victory was the Mets’ first when trailing behind through eight innings in 92 games, a stretch that dated back to the team’s 2024 National League Wild Card Series against the Milwaukee Brewers .

Judge might have changed the outcome of the game if he hadn’t gone 0-for-4 in the series finale.

Bednar was the easy target for the Yankees’ loss, but they also went 1-for-10 with runners in scoring position.