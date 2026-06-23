1 All-Star pitcher looks likely to be dealt ahead of the trade deadline

One All-Star pitcher might not be so lucky this year after surviving his team’s fire sale last year.

The Minnesota Twins would like to trade away right-hander Joe Ryan ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline in order to accelerate their rebuild, MLB writer Pat Ragazzo reported on Monday. Ragazzo also mentions catcher Ryan Jeffers as another player whom the Twins want to move.

Ryan, 30, has been with the Twins for his entire MLB career since 2021. He developed into an All-Star last season, going 13-10 with a 3.42 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, and 194 strikeouts through 30 total starts.

This season, Ryan has looked even better. He is now 5-3 with a 2.99 ERA, a 1.00 WHIP, and 99 strikeouts across 16 total starts for the Twins.

With Minnesota sharing an mutual option with Ryan for 2027 (before he can become a free agent ahead of the 2028 season), the time could be ripe for them to cash out on the ace righty. The Twins are also just 38-41 on the year as well (though that is actually only one game out of a Wild Card spot in the AL).

Minnesota still has about a month-and-a-half to figure out their proper course of action before the trade deadline. But it will be interesting to see if one particular team rekindles their interest in Ryan in light of this latest update.