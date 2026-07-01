Guardians rookie commits the worst outfield blunder of the season

Cooper Ingle pulled a Larry Walker during Tuesday’s game.

Ingle and the Cleveland Guardians faced off Tuesday against the Texas Rangers . In the seventh inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, the Rangers had a runner on second with one out and the score tied 2-2.

Texas batter Alejandro Osuna lifted an easy pop fly to the Cleveland rookie outfielder Ingle in left. Ingle made the catch and then … tossed the ball into the stands (having forgotten how many outs there were).

Rangers runner Ezequiel Duran took full advantage and scampered home to score the go-ahead run for his team. Here is the unbelievable video.

The Rangers are gifted a run after Cooper Ingle forgot how many outs there were and threw the ball in the stands. pic.twitter.com/lZCqIQ6jvk — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 1, 2026

The blunder was a costly one for Ingle, who was charged with an error on the play. Texas took the lead on that sequence and never surrendered it from there, holding on to beat Cleveland by a final score of 4-2.

Ingle, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Guardians in 2023 and is getting his first taste of big-league action this season. But he entered play on Tuesday batting .143 through his first three games and can now add that humiliating goof to the long list of woes this year for the 44-42 Guardians.