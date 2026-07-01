Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

, , , ,

Guardians rookie commits the worst outfield blunder of the season

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp
Cooper Ingle throwing a ball into the stands

Cooper Ingle pulled a Larry Walker during Tuesday’s game.

Ingle and the Cleveland Guardians faced off Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. In the seventh inning at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio, the Rangers had a runner on second with one out and the score tied 2-2.

Texas batter Alejandro Osuna lifted an easy pop fly to the Cleveland rookie outfielder Ingle in left. Ingle made the catch and then … tossed the ball into the stands (having forgotten how many outs there were).

Rangers runner Ezequiel Duran took full advantage and scampered home to score the go-ahead run for his team. Here is the unbelievable video.

The blunder was a costly one for Ingle, who was charged with an error on the play. Texas took the lead on that sequence and never surrendered it from there, holding on to beat Cleveland by a final score of 4-2.

Ingle, 24, was a fourth-round pick by the Guardians in 2023 and is getting his first taste of big-league action this season. But he entered play on Tuesday batting .143 through his first three games and can now add that humiliating goof to the long list of woes this year for the 44-42 Guardians.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!

  • don’t miss these

  • popular stories

Get the App