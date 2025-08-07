Angel Stadium has embarrassing leak issue after game

Angel Stadium is apparently doing its best impression of Oakland Coliseum.

The Los Angeles Angels hosted the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday afternoon for a game at their Anaheim, Calif. home. It was the Rays who emerged victorious by a 5-4 final score, turning in some impressive plays along the way as well.

After the loss by the Angels, the baseball gods continued to rain on them … literally. While reporters were gathered in the media room waiting for Angels interim manager Ray Montgomery to give his press conference, the roof in the room was noticeably leaking, resulting in water puddling on the floor and on a nearby trash can.

Sam Blum of The Athletic shared the footage, noting that Montgomery’s press conference was ultimately moved to a different room.

The Angels media room started leaking a lot before Ray Montgomery came in.



They had to move the press conference. pic.twitter.com/U0XWO9Bf4q — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) August 6, 2025

Angel Stadium opened back in 1966 and has served the home of the Angels ever since (also notably housing several other professional and collegiate teams, including the Los Angeles Rams from 1980-94). But it is clear that some renovations are badly needed at this point (beyond the trash can that appeared to have been intentionally placed under the leak to deal with the dripping water).

Angels owner Arte Moreno, who has owned the team since 2003, is often accused of penny-pinching, particularly when it comes to resources and accommodations. Now that Angel Stadium looks to be slowly falling apart as well, perhaps Moreno will call for cups to be taped to the ceiling like other MLB teams have done before to stop leaks.