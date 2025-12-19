Angels eyeing an 8-time All-Star to replace Anthony Rendon

The Los Angeles Angels are already plotting how to fully move on from the Anthony Rendon disaster.

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado is a trade possibility for the Angels, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Thursday. While Rosenthal adds that no trade between the two sides is imminent, the Angels are closing to parting ways with the oft-injured and unproductive third baseman Rendon.

Rendon, 35, was an abject nightmare for the Angels after signing a seven-year, $245 million contract with them before the 2020 season. The ex-Silver Slugger Award winner missed 100 or more games in five of his six seasons in Anaheim, hit .242 with a flat .717 OPS even when healthy, and quickly gained a reputation for unprofessionalism and a poor work ethic. Now the Angels are reportedly negotiating a formal end to Rendon’s tenure with them.

As for Arenado, he is an eight-time All-Star and a 10-time Gold Glove winner who was once the premier name at the third base position. Last year though, Arenado batted just .237 with 12 homers and 52 RBIs through 107 games.

We know that the rebuilding Cardinals badly want to trade Arenado, who is set to make $16 million next season and $15 million in 2027. In fact, St. Louis, after going 78-84 in 2025, could also end up trading a much younger and more productive hitter on their roster this offseason.

Meanwhile, the Angels might not have a whole lot to trade since their farm system continues to rank as one of the worst in baseball. But perhaps a willingness to simply take on the remainder of Arenado’s contract will be enough to grease the wheels on a deal, especially since the Angels have become very notorious in recent years for adding washed-up former stars.