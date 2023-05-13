Angels sign son of franchise great to minor league deal

Some 21 years after the dad got the last out to win the World Series for the Angels, the son is now headed to the Angels as well.

Cole Percival, son of legendary ex-Angels closer Troy Percival, announced to social media this week that he has signed a contract with the Angels. After spending the last three seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, Cole, a right-handed pitcher, had requested his release from their team.

Sam Blum of The Athletic adds that it will be a minor league deal for Cole. Over his three seasons in the minors, the 24-year-old has a record of 8-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 8.5 strikeouts per nine (plus two saves to his name).

As for Troy, he was a save machine during his ten career seasons with the Angels. Troy made four total All-Star teams in Anaheim and was crucial to their 2002 World Series victory, recording the final out in Game 7 against the San Francisco Giants. He finished his career with 358 saves (which is 13th in MLB history).

We hadn’t heard much from the Percival clan since Troy’s name came up in an unflattering context a couple of years ago. But now Cole will be trying to make a name for himself with his father’s beloved former team.