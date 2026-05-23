Angels sign former All-Star pitcher

The Los Angeles Angels are desperate enough for pitching help that they have brought in a former All-Star who has fallen on hard times.

The Angels are signing pitcher Taijuan Walker to a minor league contract, according to Jeff Fletcher of SoCal News Group. He will initially report to the team’s spring complex in Arizona.

The Angels have signed Taijuan Walker to a minor league deal. He’ll report to Arizona.



He was released by the Phillies earlier this season. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) May 23, 2026

The Angels continue to take fliers on veterans in the hope that they can find something. Walker was released by the Philadelphia Phillies after posting a 9.13 ERA in five appearances this season. His ERA was 4.08 last season, and the Angels presumably hope he still has that in him.

The 33-year-old’s best days appear to be well behind him. He was an All-Star in 2021 with the New York Mets and followed that up with a solid 2022, but he has not produced at a consistently high level since. The Phillies had signed him to a four-year, $72 million deal prior to the 2023 season, but they came to regret that move as Walker failed to justify the price tag.

The Angels have a 4.94 team ERA so far this season, so it is fair to say they are desperate for any pitching help. That they are turning to Walker shows just how few options they feel that they have.