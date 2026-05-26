Luis Castillo had a dugout eruption after getting pulled from his start against the Athletics

Seattle Mariners pitcher Luis Castillo was not a happy man when he was pulled from Monday’s game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, Calif.

Castillo knew he was part of the Mariners’ piggyback plan with Bryce Miller , but he still didn’t seem to like being pulled amid a solid start against the A’s.

After a lengthy discussion with Seattle manager Dan Wilson in the dugout during the top of the fifth inning, Castillo took off his jacket and slammed it on the bench.

Here is a video of Castillo’s emotional outburst.

Another look at Luis Castillo after learning that his night was done.



Can’t recall ever seeing this kind of frustration in his nearly four years with the Mariners.



"We knew that was part of the plan, and you've got to respect what his decision was." pic.twitter.com/goDRAmc262 — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) May 26, 2026

The three-time All-Star Castillo just wanted to pitch a little bit more, as he was having a night on the mound.

In four innings of work, he allowed zero earned runs on two hits while issuing two walks and recording six strikeouts. It was his best outing in quite some time, so it was tough for him to surrender pitching duties to another pitcher after just 68 pitches, even if that was the plan all along.

“I was kind of asking, ‘Maybe one more inning?’” Castillo said through an interpreter, via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com.

“He told me that Bryce was ready. But as a competitor, you kind of want to go out there and just continue. But at the same time, you’ve got to respect his position. We knew that was part of the plan, and you’ve got to respect what his decision was.”

The good news for Castillo and the Mariners is that Miller did not waste Castillo’s great start. Miller gave up two earned runs on five hits, but he struck out four Athletics hitters, as Seattle came away with a 9-2 win.