Jacob Misiorowski had the best response to his historic performance

Jacob Misiorowski ’s arm is something else.

The hard-throwing ace of the Milwaukee Brewers had everyone buzzing again on Monday, as he recorded a record-breaking total of 57 pitches of 100+ 100 MPH during a game against the St. Louis Cardinals at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wis.

Misiorowski bested the previous MLB mark of 47 by Cincinnati Reds pitcher Hunter Greene back in 2022.

The 2025 MLB All-Star Misiorowski, however, made his performance sound like it was just another day at the office for him.

“That’s what I do,” Misiorowski said, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. “I throw hard.”

But Misiorowski is more than just about putting radar guns to the test.

In the 5-1 victory over the Cardinals, Misiorowski had 71 of his 96 pitches go for strikes, while allowing just an earned run on two hits with 12 punchouts in seven innings of work on the mound.

Misiorowski’s brilliance is a constant in what is turning out to be another overachieving season for the Brewers.

If he sustains his form, the 24-year-old righty could win a National League Cy Young Award in just his second season in the big leagues.

So far in the 2026 campaign, Misiorowski has a 5-2 record, 1.83 ERA and 100 strikeouts across 11 starts.