Athletics are being linked to 1 All-Star in trade rumors

The Athletics are within striking distance of a playoff spot this season, and they could be trying to make the most of it.

The third-place Athletics are showing interest in Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic on the trade market, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported on Sunday. Nightengale adds that the Athletics are looking to add reinforcements to their struggling rotation.

Bubic, 28, was an All-Star last season for the Royals. He went 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and a career-high 116 strikeouts through 20 total starts.

However, Bubic’s standout year ended in late July due to a rotator cuff strain. Now this season, Bubic has gone 3-2 with a 4.11 ERA and 51 strikeouts over nine total starts and is currently back on the injured list due to a sore left elbow that has kept him sidelined ever since mid-May.

But that could mean a prime buy-low opportunity for the Athletics on Bubic, who can become a free agent after this season. At 31-34 and just one game out of an AL Wild Card spot, the Athletics are all set in the hitting department with the likes of Shea Langeliers and Nick Kurtz leading the charge.

Starting pitching though is clearly an Achilles heel for the Athletics , who currently own an unsightly collective team ERA of 4.54 (fifth-worst in the AL). They already made a trade for one former All-Star last month and may now be targeting another one in Bubic ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline.