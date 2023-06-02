 Skip to main content
Bartolo Colon to be honored by MLB team after finally retiring

June 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Bartolo Colon adjusts his hat

Aug 20, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Bartolo Colon (40) reacts after walking an Oakland Athletics batter in the first inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Bartolo Colon is finally calling it a career, and will reportedly be confirming it with the MLB team he became most identified with.

Colon is retiring from baseball and will be honored by the New York Mets on Aug. 26, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. The decision comes roughly a week after Colon celebrated his 50th birthday.

As recently as last year, Colon was still looking for opportunities to pitch. His last professional appearances came in 2021, when he had a brief stint in the Mexican League. He has not pitched in MLB since 2018, when he spent a year with the Texas Rangers at age 45.

Colon became something of a folk hero during his Mets stint, punctuated by his famous home run in 2016. It is only fitting that he would celebrate his retirement with them.

