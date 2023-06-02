Bartolo Colon to be honored by MLB team after finally retiring

Bartolo Colon is finally calling it a career, and will reportedly be confirming it with the MLB team he became most identified with.

Colon is retiring from baseball and will be honored by the New York Mets on Aug. 26, according to Hector Gomez of Z101 Digital. The decision comes roughly a week after Colon celebrated his 50th birthday.

SOURCE: The New York Mets will hold an official retirement ceremony for Bartolo Colon on August 26th before a game where they will face the Angels at Citi Field.@z101digital pic.twitter.com/5eaJAlBZlG — Héctor Gómez (@hgomez27) June 2, 2023

As recently as last year, Colon was still looking for opportunities to pitch. His last professional appearances came in 2021, when he had a brief stint in the Mexican League. He has not pitched in MLB since 2018, when he spent a year with the Texas Rangers at age 45.

Colon became something of a folk hero during his Mets stint, punctuated by his famous home run in 2016. It is only fitting that he would celebrate his retirement with them.