Blue Jays will have this many fans at Rogers Centre for return to Toronto

The Blue Jays have confirmed their return to Toronto for a homestand starting July 30, and we’re starting to get more details regarding how that will look.

Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro revealed that 15,000 fans will be admitted to Rogers Centre for the July 30 game against the Kansas City Royals. Shapiro added that the roof will be kept open as much as possible.

#BlueJays have been approved up to 15,000 fans at Rogers Centre this summer per team president and CEO Mark Shapiro Jays will have the roof open “for every opportunity we possibly can,” Shapiro said. — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) July 17, 2021

Rogers Centre typically seats just shy of 50,000 in its baseball configuration, so the stadium will be at about 30 percent capacity for the team’s return.

The Jays’ return was confirmed Friday with a pretty awesome social media video. It will mark the team’s first game in its actual home since Sept. 29, 2019.