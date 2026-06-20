Blue Jays trade for infielder with 60 career MLB home runs

The Toronto Blue Jays are shoring up their infield depth with an under-the-radar move.

On Saturday, Mitch Bannon of The Athletic reported that the reigning American League champions have acquired veteran infielder Luis Urias via a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks . In return, the Diamondbacks got cash.

The 29-year-old Urias has yet to see action in the big leagues since getting signed by the Diamondbacks to a minor-league deal in March. He was showing out with Arizona’s Triple-A affiliate Reno Aces before the trade, as he hit .361/.393/.546 with three home runs and 19 RBIs to his name through 27 games and across 117 plate appearances.

However, he’ll continue to stay in the minors, with the Blue Jays immediately assigning him to their Triple-A affiliate Buffalo Bisons.

Still, Urias can be expected to get called up by the Blue Jays after he exercised an upward mobility clause, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.

The last time Urias played in the majors was in 2025, when he appeared in 96 games and hit just .230/.315/.338 with eight home runs and 25 RBIs through 330 plate appearances.

Urias’ best years so far in his MLB career were during his time with the Milwaukee Brewers . He played three-plus seasons with the Brewers, including a two-year stretch from 2021-2022, when he posted a .766 OPS to go along with a 111 OPS+.

In his major league career, Urias is batting .231/.329/.378 with 60 home runs and 221 RBIs in 582 games.