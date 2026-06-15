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Rod Brind’Amour had amazing shirtless celebration after Hurricanes won Stanley Cup

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Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour lifting the stanley cup while shirtless

Carolina Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour earned the nickname “Rod the Bod” for a reason, folks.

Brind’Amour ditched his shirt à la Johnny Bravo as his Canes celebrated winning the Stanley Cup over the Vegas Golden Knights following a championship-clinching 3-0 win in Game 6. The longtime Hurricanes head coach showed off his own hard work, commencing an impressive gun show as the champagne flowed inside the Carolina locker room at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev.

The 55-year-old, no longer restrained by his button-down, grabbed hold of the Stanley Cup and hoisted it above his head like a powerlifter. In a room full of world-class athletes, Brind’Amour arguably had the best physique.

Brind’Amour did the same thing moments earlier, flipping the trophy upright and lifting it up as Caniacs cheered him on.

The Hurricanes flexed their collective muscles on the ice as well. They put on a defensive clinic to shut out the Golden Knights for the first time this postseason, en route to NHL immortality.

Carolina became Stanley Cup winners for the first time since 2006, when Brind’Amour served as team captain during the franchise’s first Stanley Cup Final triumph.

“Rod the Bod” clearly hasn’t skipped a gym session since then.

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