Giants turned the most bizarre triple play

The San Francisco Giants turned one of the most bizarre triple plays imaginable during their spring training game against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday.

The Cubs put two on with nobody out in the game at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Az. with outfielder Seiya Suzuki at the plate. Suzuki looped a single into right, but made a baserunning gaffe by attempting to take second, perhaps anticipating a throw to the plate. The throw was cut off and Suzuki was thrown out, while the other two runners held at second and third.

Alex Bregman saw Suzuki coming and tried to take third, but leadoff hitter Matt Shaw was already stationed there. That allowed the Giants to tag Bregman for the second out. Shaw, perhaps forgetting how many outs there were, then proceeded to walk off the base, and the Giants tagged him for the third out.

Usually, triple plays require some sort of defensive gem, but the Giants basically had this one gifted to them by a series of awful decisions by Cubs players. Shaw’s was the most baffling, but nobody came away looking great on this.

This was only the second spring training game for the Giants and the third for the Cubs. Presumably, Chicago will be a bit sharper than this by Opening Day.