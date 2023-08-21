Bryce Harper shares moment with lone female player at Little League World Series

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper has never been afraid to stand out throughout his MLB career. But he may have literally met his match during his appearance at the 2023 Little League World Series on Sunday.

The Phillies are one of two teams playing in the annual Little League Classic this season, which gave Harper the opportunity to explore the event and sign autographs for the fans while at Williamsport, Pennsylvania. Among those fans who waited to meet Harper was Southeast Region player out of Nolensville Stella Weaver — the lone girl playing in the tournament.

When it was Weaver’s turn to get her baseball signed by Harper, he sent the 12-year-old a verbal message before the one inscribed in ink.

“Congratulations by the way. I’m really happy for you,” Harper told Weaver before signing her baseball.

“Congratulations by the way, I’m really happy for you” – Bryce Harper to Stella Weaver #LLWS #LittleLeagueClassic pic.twitter.com/TXMJMv8w6q — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 20, 2023

Weaver is just the 22nd girl to play in the Little League World Series. On Friday, she also became just the 10th female player to record a hit at the LLWS. Weaver tallied a single, a hit-by-pitch, and a run scored in Nolensville’s 8-1 over the Metro Region team out of Rhode Island.

Weaver is considered a speedster on the bases. She showed it when she beat out the throw to first base on her infield single that went right at the shortstop. Weaver is also considered an electric pitcher who could potentially start in Nolensville’s next game against the Northwest Region squad from Seattle.

Harper and the Phillies did not have the same luck at Williamsport, falling 4-3 to the Washington Nationals on Sunday.