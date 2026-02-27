Drew Brees is helping lead a group to buy 1 MLB team

Drew Brees wants to throw it back to the early days of his NFL career.

The retired Hall of Fame quarterback Brees is helping lead a group that is bidding to buy the San Diego Padres, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported on Thursday. Lin adds that Brees has teamed up with Joe Kudla, owner and CEO of the San Diego area-based clothing company Vuori, to lead one of the five groups that has submitted an initial bid to purchase the Padres.

Brees, 47, was a 13-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time NFL passing yards leader, and a one-time Super Bowl MVP during his illustrious playing career from 2001-20. He also notably played in San Diego for the Chargers over the first several seasons of his pro career (2001-05).

Meanwhile, the Padres are currently owned by the estate of their former owner Peter Seidler, who died in 2023. They were officially put up for sale late last year amid some ugly in-fighting among Siedler’s heirs.

Lin notes that Brees often attends Padres games and also participates in marketing for Kudla’s company Vuori. Now the two men have teamed up to make a bid for the Padres franchise in what could end up as a record-breaking sale.

Brees made over $271 million in salary over the course of his playing days and has since transitioned into a career as an analyst. He continues to be very strongly tied to the New Orleans area (the home of Brees’ other former NFL team, the Saints) but now apparently wants to re-establish his footprint in the San Diego area as well.