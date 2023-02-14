Bryce Harper had unusual gift for fan

You can’t accuse Bryce Harper of not being a man of the people.

The Philadelphia Phillies star Harper went viral this week for the unusual gift that he gave to a fan at the airport. Harper’s wife Kayla said in a post to Instagram that the fan was trying to get the former NL MVP Harper to sign a hat. No Sharpie was available though, so Harper improvised a solution — he found a pen, took off one of his shoes, signed it, and let the fan have it.

“When you can’t find a sharpie to sign a hat for a fan, you find a pen and give him your left shoe,” Kayla’s caption read. She also shared the funny video of Harper walking around the airport with only one shoe on.

Bryce is a real one! He literally gave a fan his shoe in the airport. 📹: kayy.harper on IG pic.twitter.com/uudrYLoyCO — MLB (@MLB) February 13, 2023

That fan really got a one-of-a-kind souvenir. One single shoe (a regular sneaker and not a cleat, mind you) signed by Harper with an ink pen is certainly not something that you will be able to find anywhere on eBay.

The seven-time All-Star Harper helped lead the Phillies to the World Series last season and was even named NLCS MVP. The shoe theme might not be entirely original though since another team’s fanbase already did it first.