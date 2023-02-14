 Skip to main content
Bryce Harper had unusual gift for fan

February 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Oct 22, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a RBI double in the first inning during game four of the NLCS against the San Diego Padres for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

You can’t accuse Bryce Harper of not being a man of the people.

The Philadelphia Phillies star Harper went viral this week for the unusual gift that he gave to a fan at the airport. Harper’s wife Kayla said in a post to Instagram that the fan was trying to get the former NL MVP Harper to sign a hat. No Sharpie was available though, so Harper improvised a solution — he found a pen, took off one of his shoes, signed it, and let the fan have it.

“When you can’t find a sharpie to sign a hat for a fan, you find a pen and give him your left shoe,” Kayla’s caption read. She also shared the funny video of Harper walking around the airport with only one shoe on.

That fan really got a one-of-a-kind souvenir. One single shoe (a regular sneaker and not a cleat, mind you) signed by Harper with an ink pen is certainly not something that you will be able to find anywhere on eBay.

The seven-time All-Star Harper helped lead the Phillies to the World Series last season and was even named NLCS MVP. The shoe theme might not be entirely original though since another team’s fanbase already did it first.

