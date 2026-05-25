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Orioles player hits walk-off home run in 2nd straight day

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A Baltimore Orioles cap
May 14, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Baltimore Orioles cap and glove sits in dugout in the second inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

On Sunday, Colton Cowser hit a walk-off home run to give the Baltimore Orioles a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Md, in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

On Memorial Day, Cowser hit another walk-off home run, this time giving the Orioles a 9-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 13 innings.

The Orioles scored two runs to tie it before Cowser’s blast ended the game.

In the top of the 12th inning, Tampa Bay took the lead as Jonathan Aranda had a sacrifice fly.

Then, the Orioles tied it up as Cowser scored at the plate on a perfect slide, although the call had to be reviewed as he was initially called out.

Then, an inning later, Cowser played hero again with another walk-off blast.

Coming into the game, Cowser had just 2 home runs all season, but he now has two in two days to give Baltimore two wins in a bizarre turn of events.

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