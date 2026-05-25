Orioles player hits walk-off home run in 2nd straight day

On Sunday, Colton Cowser hit a walk-off home run to give the Baltimore Orioles a 5-3 win over the Detroit Tigers at Oriole Park in Baltimore, Md, in Game 1 of the doubleheader.

On Memorial Day, Cowser hit another walk-off home run, this time giving the Orioles a 9-7 win over the Tampa Bay Rays in 13 innings.

The Orioles scored two runs to tie it before Cowser’s blast ended the game.

COLTON COWSER HITS A WALK-OFF HOMER FOR THE SECOND STRAIGHT DAY! 🐮



(via @Orioles)pic.twitter.com/bm5ACMuwTI — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 25, 2026

In the top of the 12th inning, Tampa Bay took the lead as Jonathan Aranda had a sacrifice fly.

Then, the Orioles tied it up as Cowser scored at the plate on a perfect slide, although the call had to be reviewed as he was initially called out.

An INCREDIBLE slide from Colton Cowser ties things back up in the 12th after replay rules him safe!



Gunnar Henderson tried to advance to third base but was sent back to first pic.twitter.com/lmPa5K9SdB — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 25, 2026

Then, an inning later, Cowser played hero again with another walk-off blast.

Coming into the game, Cowser had just 2 home runs all season, but he now has two in two days to give Baltimore two wins in a bizarre turn of events.