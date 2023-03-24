Buck Showalter had funny joke about naming Opening Day starter

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter had some fun with how long he took to name an Opening Day starter.

Showalter on Friday named Max Scherzer as his starter for the season opener on March 30. When asked why the announcement took as long as it did, the Mets manager suggested he could have made it much worse, joking that something like a gender reveal party would have been fun.

Buck Showalter on waiting this long to reveal Max Scherzer as Opening Day starter: “It’s like a gender-reveal party. I think we should hit a golf ball or a baseball and it explodes. “What color would Max be?” pic.twitter.com/7ooihtuqL1 — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) March 24, 2023

Points to any manager that actually does this. Showalter probably would not have been on the short list of people one would expect to have the idea, but here we are.

Scherzer is hardly a surprise as Opening Day starter, especially with Jacob deGrom now in Texas, so the announcement was not much of a surprise. As for Showalter, he has some party tricks up his sleeve if he ever does decide to go this route for a major announcement.