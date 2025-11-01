Dave Roberts addresses Dodgers’ plan for Shohei Ohtani in Game 7

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will give Shohei Ohtani a chance to grow his legend on baseball’s grandest stage.

The Dodgers kept their season alive on Friday in Game 6 of the World Series at Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada. Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Addison Barger committed a baserunning error in the bottom of the 9th inning that allowed the Dodgers to make the game-ending double play. Barger represented the tying run at second base.

After the Dodgers’ 3-1 victory, Roberts confirmed to reporters that Ohtani would take the mound for Game 7, but when exactly and for how long remains to be seen.

“Right now there’s no wrong answer,” Roberts told reporters, via Sports Illustrated Josh Wilson. “[Ohtani is] certainly going to be a part of the pitching plan. With Shohei, it could be two innings, but it could be four innings. I’m not sure where we’re going to slot him. We’re going to have to talk to him first and see where he feels most comfortable.”

It’s possible Roberts already has a laid-out plan for Ohtani in Game 7, but is remaining cryptic to keep the Blue Jays guessing. If Ohtani does pitch in Game 7, it will more than likely be as the game’s starter. Otherwise, the Dodgers would have to give up their designated hitter slot if Ohtani were to pitch in relief.

Ohtani is coming off short rest after pitching on Tuesday in the Dodgers’ Game 4 loss. Roberts told reporters on Wednesday that he planned for Ohtani to factor into his team’s pitching plan for Game 6 or 7.

After staying off the mound on Friday, the stage is set for Ohtani to duel against another living legend in Blue Jays starter Max Scherzer.