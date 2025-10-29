Shohei Ohtani could pitch again in World Series

Shohei Ohtani could still pitch again in the World Series after his outing in Game 4.

Ohtani went six innings in Tuesday’s 6-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Cal. The Dodgers have played it safe with Ohtani in terms of pitching him, but the door is not closed on him appearing again in the series.

Manager Dave Roberts revealed Wednesday that Ohtani could pitch in relief in either Game 6 or Game 7 as long as he feels capable of it.

Dave Roberts says Shohei Ohtani would be incorporated into Game 6 and Game 7 pitching plans if Ohtani says he can pitch. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) October 29, 2025

There had been some doubt that the Dodgers would be this aggressive. Ohtani was not an option out of the bullpen in Monday’s 18-inning marathon, with the team preferring to keep him on schedule for Game 4.

Ohtani threw 93 pitches in Game 4. He allowed four runs on six hits while striking out six.

Pitching Ohtani on the road would be quite different from Game 4. He got a very chilly reception in Toronto during Game 1, and Blue Jays fans would undoubtedly try to get on him again if he were brought in to pitch in relief in a road game. That is unlikely to bother him much, but it is likely something the Dodgers would still need to consider.