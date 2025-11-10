Report: Diamondbacks ‘motivated’ to trade All-Star infielder

The Arizona Diamondbacks may be looking to trade one of their top players this offseason.

USA Today’s Bob Nightengale published a lengthy column on Monday that was full of baseball rumors and nuggets. In that column, he said that the Diamondbacks are “definitely motivated” to move Ketel Marte this offseason. He noted that Marte will have 10-and-5 rights come April, which are given to a player who has played at least 10 seasons in MLB, and five in a row with the same team. Such a player would receive a full no-trade clause.

Marte is a three-time All-Star and has been an All-Star for the last two seasons. He batted .283 with an .893 OPS in 2025, with 28 doubles and 28 home runs. The year before that, he slugged 36 home runs.

Marte is in the early part of a 6-year, $116.5 million contract he signed with Arizona in April. He is owed $71 million through 2030 and has an $11.5 million player option for 2031.

Arizona finished fourth in the NL West in 2025 with an 80-82 record. They also reportedly had some problems with Marte in the clubhouse.