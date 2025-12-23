Fans think Francisco Lindor took a shot at Jeff McNeil after trade

Francisco Lindor appears to be pretty happy about the New York Mets’ latest roster move.

The Mets made the notable decision on Monday to trade away two-time All-Star Jeff McNeil to an American League team. The move ended McNeil’s lengthy eight-season tenure in New York.

Lindor, the Mets’ star shortstop, then took to Instagram just minutes after the news of the trade broke with a notable post. Seemingly sharing how excited he was for the coming MLB season, Lindor posted some photos of himself working out on the field along with the caption, “2026 Season Loading.”

Given the timing of Lindor’s post, many fans on social media believed that he was celebrating McNeil’s departure.

Bro is throwing a party — Helena (@HelenaKnowsBall) December 22, 2025

Love the pettiness minutes after mcneil was traded — K.O.N.Y. (@metskingsny) December 22, 2025

Lindor had a long history of feuding with McNeil, his teammate in New York for the last five seasons. In 2025, the two reportedly got into a confrontation over a defensive lapse during a game. That came a few years after Lindor and McNeil got physical with each other as part of another confrontation in the dugout during a 2021 game.

The Mets have lost several other mainstays this offseason, including Pete Alonso, Brandon Nimmo, and Edwin Diaz. But of those departures, it sounds like Lindor is the happiest about McNeil now being sent packing as well.