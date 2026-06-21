Dodger Stadium faced a major problem before Sunday’s game

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a bit of a problem a few hours before the scheduled start of their game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Dodger Stadium was shrouded in smoke Sunday morning due to a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights. The smoke was so thick that it was hard to see and breathe in those conditions.

The smoke from the nearby Boyle Heights warehouse fire has enshrouded Dodger Stadium in an acrid, nasty haze. Not sure I’d want to sit here and watch as a fan, much less play the game, unless conditions improve. pic.twitter.com/EyE15p8fge — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) June 21, 2026

For a time, there were genuine questions about whether the game could be played in these conditions. The Dodgers never really had to make that decision, however, as things had largely cleared by first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET.

In honor of Father’s Day, the smoke has cleared at Dodger Stadium. pic.twitter.com/Tsg4Acn5sp — Ben Bolch (@calpostbbolch) June 21, 2026

Indeed, the game started on time with no apparent issues for fans or players.

Dodger Stadium is not necessarily a stranger to wild weather conditions. Fortunately, the wind cooperated in this instance, because it would have been strange if the game had been impacted on what was otherwise a sunny, comfortable day.