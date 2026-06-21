Larry Brown Sports

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Dodger Stadium faced a major problem before Sunday’s game

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Dodger Stadium smoke

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a bit of a problem a few hours before the scheduled start of their game at Dodger Stadium on Sunday.

Dodger Stadium was shrouded in smoke Sunday morning due to a warehouse fire in Boyle Heights. The smoke was so thick that it was hard to see and breathe in those conditions.

For a time, there were genuine questions about whether the game could be played in these conditions. The Dodgers never really had to make that decision, however, as things had largely cleared by first pitch at 4:10 p.m. ET.

Indeed, the game started on time with no apparent issues for fans or players.

Dodger Stadium is not necessarily a stranger to wild weather conditions. Fortunately, the wind cooperated in this instance, because it would have been strange if the game had been impacted on what was otherwise a sunny, comfortable day.

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